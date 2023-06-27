Johnson was out of contract at the end of the season, with the Hatters turning down the option of retaining the 26-year-old’s services into next season.

Johnson is one of several former Hartlepool players to have been released by their clubs this summer including the likes of Bryn Morris, Fraser Kerr, Mark Cullen and Zaine Francis-Angol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender formed part of Hartlepool’s promotion winning squad from the National League in 2021 before completing a move to Port Vale where he made just eight appearances, including in a 2-0 win over Pools, ahead of a switch back to the National League with Stockport where he would, again, earn promotion.

Former Hartlepool United promotion winning defender Ryan Johnson has completed a move to AFC Wimbledon following his Stockport County release. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

During his 18-months with Dave Challinor’s side, Johnson made over 50 appearances as Stockport missed out on promotion to League One last season in the play-off final against Carlisle United.

But following his release, Johnson has remained in League Two after completing a move to Plough Lane on a two-year deal.

“It’s no secret that we’ve been after a centre-back, so to bring one in of Ryan’s calibre – his CV includes two promotions and a play-off final in the last three seasons – is a major coup for us,” Wimbledon’s Head of Football Operations Craig Cope said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He offers a real physical presence at the back and quality as a left-footed player. He will fit into the club well as he’s got a great temperament and understands what’s required to win consistently.”

Mouhamed Niang left Hartlepool United at the end of the season and has recently rejoined former manager Paul Hartley at Cove Rangers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Johnson added on his move to South West London: “My deal ran out at Stockport and I was looking for a new challenge.

"There were a few options to consider, but once I heard about the opportunity here, and what the gaffer is all about, I thought it was the right move.

"The last few clubs I’ve been at I’ve been successful, so I wanted to bring that to AFC Wimbledon and help to push us up the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You need new players who have been successful at this level, but you also need those already here to help the squad gel together to achieve our goal.”

Meanwhile, Mouhamed Niang recently completed a move back to Scottish football to link up with former Hartlepool boss Paul Hartley at Cove Rangers.

The midfielder was released by Pools at the end of the season after just one year at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Niang was brought into the club by Hartley last summer but struggled with a number of injuries, alongside the teams’ lack of form, making just 17 appearances as Pools were relegated back to the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after Hartley failed in an attempt to land Niang in January, the midfielder has now rejoined his former boss.

"We had been talking for a few weeks, so it’s good to get everything completed,” said Niang.

“I know the manager, he signed me before, and to be honest that played a big part in my decision to come here; I’m really looking forward to working with him again.