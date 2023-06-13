The Mariners captain has put pen to paper for a sixth season at the 1st Cloud Arena after the club achieved promotion to the second tier of non-league football under Kevin Phillips last season.

Phillips has since left the club, replaced by former Sunderland and Middlesbrough star Julio Arca who is flanked by ex-Pools favourite Tommy Miller.

And the duo have been in negotiations with Adams, who spent a season at the Suit Direct Stadium in 2017, before the 31-year-old agreed to extend his stay in the North East.

Former Hartlepool United, Sunderland and Gateshead defender Blair Adams (right) extends his stay with South Shields under new manager Julio Arca (left). South Shields FC / Kev Wilson

Adams joined Mariners star Robert Briggs in agreeing new terms with the club after defender Jordan Hunter opted for a move to Hartlepool’s National League rivals Gateshead earlier this summer.

And former Hartlepool full-back Adams is relishing the challenge in the National League North next season.

“There was no doubt at all that I wanted to stay, especially after the successful season we had in winning promotion,” Adams, who made over 30 appearances for Hartlepool, said of his Mariners stay.

“Now we’re heading into a historic season for the club with it being the first one at this level, and I just want to get going.

“It feels like a new era for the club and I’m sure the rest of the lads are feeling just as excited as I am.

“I’ve mentioned a lot of times how proud I am to lead this team, and to lift the trophy last season after all the effort that was put in from everyone around the club was a real honour.

“Now I’m buzzing to lead the club out in a new league and with the experience, quality and togetherness we have in the squad, I’m confident we’re going to be very competitive."

The left-back added: “My love of football came back when I signed here.

“I’d had a couple of difficult years before that, but playing for this club and alongside the lads we’ve had here has brought all the love back.