Letheren's departure from the Suit Direct Stadium was announced recently after the club suffered relegation from the Football League.

Letheren was Hartlepool’s first signing of last summer when being brought in as a player-coach option under former manager Paul Hartley.

The Welshman was predominantly, however, utilised in a coaching role – with just one competitive appearance to his name for Pools coming in a 6-0 defeat to Everton under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

The 35-year-old would, instead, focus on developing the club’s goalkeepers; Ben Killip, Leicester City loanee Jakub Stolarczyk and youngster Patrick Boyes, who has since completed a move to League One with Fleetwood Town.

Letheren would soon follow the trio of goalkeepers out of the Suit Direct Stadium, however, to link back up with a former club in Doncaster where he will take on a permanent goalkeeper coaching role with Grant McCann’s side in League Two.

The experienced stopper, who has had spells with the likes of Barnsley, Plymouth Argyle, Kilmarnock, Dundee, Blackpool, York City and Morecambe spent time on loan with Rovers in 2009 where he provided back-up to former Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United man Neil Sullivan.

“I’m delighted to be back,” said Letheren after completing the move.

Kyle Letheren left his role as Hartlepool United's goalkeeping coach in favour of a move to Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

"It’s been 15 years since I was on loan here from Barnsley as a player. I know a lot about the club and it was a no-brainer when Grant made the phone call.

“It shouldn’t be a League Two club in my opinion. When Grant spoke to me about his vision, it matched my ambition. I’m delighted to be here.”

Having helped work with Hartlepool’s goalkeepers last season, Letheren will now be tasked with working with Ian Lawlor, Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley at the Eco-Power Stadium – his success in developing Hartlepool stopper Boyes likely to have played a key role in McCann’s decision to bring him back to South Yorkshire.

McCann said: “Once the position became available, we were looking around at the dynamics of who could come in and fit with us and be a part of it and Kyle is perfect for that.

Kyle Letheren registered just one appearance for Hartlepool United during his year with the club. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“He’s young, hungry and energetic. The goalkeeping department is very important for us and having Kyle coming into this role can give us the lift. He’ll be great for us.”

Letheren added on his new goalkeepers: “We’ve recruited Ian Lawlor, who had a great time here before and went up to Scotland. He’s got good experience, great height and he kicks the ball long.

“And we’ve got Louis who has a great pedigree and is a local lad as well. I love working with keepers of that age, like him and Ben, who have still got development years in them. Hopefully I can progress them on to be good goalkeepers for wherever their careers take them.

“I’m here to improve the goalkeepers and make sure we have one of the best, if not the best, goalkeeping department in League Two.”

Kyle Letheren confirmed his retirement from professional football following his Hartlepool United exit. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Letheren’s arrival at Doncaster comes just days after confirming his retirement from football – a career which spanned over 17 years with over 200 appearances to his name with 11 clubs.

The 35-year-old, who was capped at Wales youth level, admitted he knew his playing days were coming to an end, with his focus now being on developing the ‘next generation’ of goalkeepers as a coach.

"Today I am announcing my retirement from professional football,” Letheren wrote via social media.

"I have been lucky enough to have 18 fantastic years living a boyhood dream, playing for some great clubs along the way.

"Managing to win four trophies, two promotions and two player of the year awards and winning at Wembley twice, and keeping a 120 minute clean sheet, as well as representing my beloved country Wales at under-21 level and being called up to a Euro qualifying campaign are memories that will live with me forever.

“There have also been many lows that have only made me stronger and the person I am today.

“My family have made a tremendous sacrifice over the years with my wife taking care of our family while I have been away and has supported me throughout.

"My parents (dad) for endless hours of coaching and guidance and mum for picking me up through the bad times and believing in me every step of the way.

"While I have known my playing days have been done for a little while, I am now excited to continue on my GK coaching journey, helping pass on my experiences on and off the park to the next generation as I have a big passion in goalkeeper development. It’s been a blast.”

Letheren added upon completing his move to Doncaster: “I don’t like the off-season. I’m very itchy to get back to work and be with the keepers. Being on the grass is what I love.

"The transition from playing to coaching has been smooth and it's something I always wanted to do, which is why I got all my goalkeeping badges in nice and early, and it’s enabled me now to hopefully have a better coaching career than I had playing, that’s the task.”

