Lee has been out of management since departing the Suit Direct Stadium a year ago after guiding Hartlepool to safety in League Two but returns with the Seasiders in the Northern Premier League.

Lee spent just under six months with Hartlepool and admits he is excited to get back involved with management.

Lee said: “I’ve had a bit of time off the football scene since leaving Hartlepool, time with the family, time to reflect, but I’ve had chats with Mark [Harkin] and Craig [Gibbin] at the club.

“It just excites me to get back involved in football at a club where they want to be part of the community. I want to be part of something like that.”

Lee is joined at Marske by another former Pools player in Ian Clark who returns to Mount Pleasant as assistant manager alongside Nick Ward who continues at the club to complete the management team.

"I’ve been at Middlesbrough for 11 years and then with Hartlepool, so me coming to Marske I needed some people who knew the club and who knew the league,” said Lee.

"You know the local clubs and I’m good friends with Ian Clark so I always had a little eye on what they were doing."

Graeme Lee is back in management after taking over at Marske United. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

He continued: “I know a lot of the local young talent and the lads who have come through from the area and I think that’s a key thing if we can bring local lads in and add to that.

"I’ll have my own way of playing but we’ve got to be adaptable within that because it’s going to be a tough league but the challenge is one I’m looking forward to.

"I’ve already made many phone calls and spoken to managers from leagues above and leagues below about players and young players and who is getting released so I’ll be tapping into that.”

Graeme Lee helped Hartlepool United avoid relegation in 2021-22. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Lee recently discussed his time with Hartlepool in an interview with World Football Index where he remains surprised by his exit from the club ahead of the final day of the 2021-22 season against Colchester United.

Lee was brought in to help steer the club to safety following Dave Challinor’s exit and was able to do so along with enjoying two positive cup runs in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy before things fizzled out as Pools went nine without a win to end the season.

“I was not expecting to leave Hartlepool at the time that I did because we stabilised the club in the league, went on a cup run in the FA Cup and we came close to reaching Wembley and the final of the Football League Trophy,” said Lee.

“However, sometimes that is the way football goes. You learn to expect the unexpected at times.

“Upon reflection, I still believe that we were doing a good job at the club.

“I’m also confident the club would not be where they are now had I been given the opportunity to recruit the players that I had identified and been given the time to implement my plan for the club going forward.”