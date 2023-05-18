News you can trust since 1877
This is where Hartlepool United's pre-season training camp could take place

Hartlepool United are planning a pre-season training camp in Scotland ahead of their return to the National League.

By Joe Ramage
Published 18th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

John Askey will get to grips with his squad at the beginning of July when players return for pre-season duty following their relegation from the Football League.

And The Mail understands Askey is keen for his squad to undertake a pre-season training camp in Scotland as part of the club’s preparations for the 2023-24 National League season.

Much was said about the club’s pre-season trip to Portugal last summer with Hartlepool low on numbers throughout the camp and for their friendly with Hibernian – a fixture they lost 2-0.

Hartlepool United are considering a pre-season training camp in Scotland ahead of their return to the National League. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Hartlepool United are considering a pre-season training camp in Scotland ahead of their return to the National League. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United are considering a pre-season training camp in Scotland ahead of their return to the National League. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool’s fitness raised concerns at the beginning of the season as the club endured a challenging start to the 2022-23 League Two campaign.

And manager Askey is keen for the club not to repeat their mistakes from a year ago as he targets an important training camp.

John Askey highlights recruitment importance

Askey has taken his teams north of the border before for pre-season having taken his Port Vale side to Largs, North Ayrshire back in 2019 where the Valiants spent a week of their pre-season schedule – with a similar location mooted for Hartlepool.

John Askey and his staff, including first team coach Antony Sweeney, are keen to undertake a thorough pre-season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)John Askey and his staff, including first team coach Antony Sweeney, are keen to undertake a thorough pre-season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
John Askey and his staff, including first team coach Antony Sweeney, are keen to undertake a thorough pre-season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Askey will be hoping both he and sporting director Darren Kelly have been successful in their summer recruitment process heading into pre-season as the club looks to make a fast start to life back in the National League.

Although still to be confirmed, it remains unclear as to whether Askey will seek any fixtures during the camp, with the main focus to improve the level of fitness throughout the squad with multiple training sessions per day.

