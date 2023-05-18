John Askey will get to grips with his squad at the beginning of July when players return for pre-season duty following their relegation from the Football League.

And The Mail understands Askey is keen for his squad to undertake a pre-season training camp in Scotland as part of the club’s preparations for the 2023-24 National League season.

Much was said about the club’s pre-season trip to Portugal last summer with Hartlepool low on numbers throughout the camp and for their friendly with Hibernian – a fixture they lost 2-0.

Hartlepool United are considering a pre-season training camp in Scotland ahead of their return to the National League. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool’s fitness raised concerns at the beginning of the season as the club endured a challenging start to the 2022-23 League Two campaign.

And manager Askey is keen for the club not to repeat their mistakes from a year ago as he targets an important training camp.

Askey has taken his teams north of the border before for pre-season having taken his Port Vale side to Largs, North Ayrshire back in 2019 where the Valiants spent a week of their pre-season schedule – with a similar location mooted for Hartlepool.

John Askey and his staff, including first team coach Antony Sweeney, are keen to undertake a thorough pre-season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Askey will be hoping both he and sporting director Darren Kelly have been successful in their summer recruitment process heading into pre-season as the club looks to make a fast start to life back in the National League.

