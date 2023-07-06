Challinor masterminded Hartlepool’s promotion back to the Football League the last time the club found itself in the National League before departing early in the 2021-22 campaign.

Despite agreeing a new deal at the Suit Direct Stadium, Challinor made the switch to Edgeley Park in November 2021 where he would go on to achieve promotion back to the Football League once again.

Challinor guided the Hatters to the League Two play-off final last season, having narrowly missed out on promotion on the final day following a 1-1 draw with Hartlepool.

Dave Challinor has extended his stay with Stockport County. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

But despite their defeat to Carlisle United on penalties, Challinor has extended his stay with County.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that since I came to the football club, I’ve been really happy,” said Challinor.

"We’ve had some success, there’s still the overriding disappointment of the end of last year, but in terms of where I am and where the club are, we’re aligned in what we want to try and achieve over the next few years.

"To extend my stay is something both parties wanted to do, so I’m happy to get it done.”

Director of football, Simon Wilson said: “We believe strongly in the direction we are going under Dave’s leadership and I think he believes strongly that we will deliver the support required to enable success moving forward.