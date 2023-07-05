Hartlepool find themselves back in the National League following their relegation from the Football League last season and John Askey’s side begin their return against a Barnet side who finished fifth in the table last time out.

Dean Brennan’s side were edged out of the play-off eliminator round by Boreham Wood last season and will provide a stern tests for Pools on Saturday, August 5 when the season gets underway.

Pools’ first home fixture sees them welcome North East neighbours Gateshead to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hartlepool United will travel to Barnet for the first game of the 2023-24 National League season (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mike Williamson’s side enjoyed a successful campaign last year as they avoided relegation as well as making it to the FA Trophy final at Wembley Stadium.

It starts what is a busy opening month for Pools with six league fixtures including a trip to title favourites Chesterfield on Monday, August 28.

Askey makes his return to former club York City on Saturday, November 18 with the return meeting at the Suit Direct Stadium set for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Pools will welcome a familiar face in midfielder Mark Shelton when they host Oldham Athletic on Boxing Day with the return meeting at Boundary Park set for New Year's Day 2024 – clubs have the option to rearrange their New Year’s Day fixture for Saturday, December 30 should both clubs agree to the change.

Hartlepool United's first game at the Suit Direct Stadium will be against North East neighbours Gateshead. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

The first home fixture of 2024 sees newly promoted Oxford City travel to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools will make the short trip north to face Gateshead at the Gateshead International Stadium on Saturday, March 9 with the Easter weekend seeing Hartlepool welcome FC Halifax Town to the Suit Direct Stadium on Good Friday before a trip to Rochdale on Easter Monday.