Hartlepool United begin National League return with a trip to Barnet
Hartlepool find themselves back in the National League following their relegation from the Football League last season and John Askey’s side begin their return against a Barnet side who finished fifth in the table last time out.
Dean Brennan’s side were edged out of the play-off eliminator round by Boreham Wood last season and will provide a stern tests for Pools on Saturday, August 5 when the season gets underway.
Pools’ first home fixture sees them welcome North East neighbours Gateshead to the Suit Direct Stadium.
Mike Williamson’s side enjoyed a successful campaign last year as they avoided relegation as well as making it to the FA Trophy final at Wembley Stadium.
It starts what is a busy opening month for Pools with six league fixtures including a trip to title favourites Chesterfield on Monday, August 28.
Askey makes his return to former club York City on Saturday, November 18 with the return meeting at the Suit Direct Stadium set for Saturday, January 27, 2024.
Pools will welcome a familiar face in midfielder Mark Shelton when they host Oldham Athletic on Boxing Day with the return meeting at Boundary Park set for New Year's Day 2024 – clubs have the option to rearrange their New Year’s Day fixture for Saturday, December 30 should both clubs agree to the change.
The first home fixture of 2024 sees newly promoted Oxford City travel to the Suit Direct Stadium.
Pools will make the short trip north to face Gateshead at the Gateshead International Stadium on Saturday, March 9 with the Easter weekend seeing Hartlepool welcome FC Halifax Town to the Suit Direct Stadium on Good Friday before a trip to Rochdale on Easter Monday.
The trip to the Crown Oil Arena begins the final month of the campaign where Pools will host back-to-back fixtures at the Suit Direct Stadium against Aldershot Town and Dagenham & Redbridge before making the near 300-mile trip to face Dorking Wanderers on the final day of the season.