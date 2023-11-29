Carl Magnay has announced his retirement from football following a recent ACL injury as the former Hartlepool United captain looks to progress his coaching career with Gateshead.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Magnay has called time on his career after sustaining a significant knee injury which, as a result, has seen him step into a coaching role at the Gateshead International Stadium. Magnay joined Rob Elliot and Louis Storey in forming the new interim management team with the Heed following Mike Williamson’s recent departure to MK Dons.

The 34-year-old has made two appearances for Gateshead this season but will now focus on maintaining the Heed’s promotion push and begin outright on a coaching career he believes he will be ‘better suited’ to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I always dreamed bigger but I never quite hit them heights,” said Magnay.

Former Hartlepool United captain Carl Magnay has announced his retirement from football. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"But I always felt like I would achieve more as a coach and I was better suited. So this is a phase I’m really excited about.”

Magnay spent four years with Hartlepool from 2015 after spells with Grimsby Town, Gateshead and Northampton prior. He went on to make well over 100 appearances for Pools and remained following their relegation to the National League in 2017.

But despite carving out a respectable career in non-league, Magnay admits he felt his time in football should have been better after how he arrived on the scene at Chelsea when winning reality TV show Football Icon as a teenager. The defender was the star of the shows second series which earned him a short-term contract at Stamford Bridge where he formed part of Brendan Rodgers’ reserve team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magnay spent almost five years with Chelsea before returning to his native North East having suffered a first ACL injury in that time.

Carl Magnay remained with Hartlepool United following their relegation to the National League. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

“It wasn’t a career that I envisaged. I was definitely more ambitious in my head, particularly with how it started,” Magnay explained to Gateshead’s club website upon confirming his retirement.

“The danger is when you’re part of an elite club like Chelsea your expectations automatically become very high so when I found myself at National League level at the end of my contract, albeit I’d suffered my first ACL, it takes a while to adapt. You start questioning yourself and where your career is going.

“I managed to get back into the Football League but, ultimately, when I look back it was quite an unflattering career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool commented on their former captain’s retirement when posting a message via their official social media page.

It read: “All the best to former Pools captain Carl Magnay on his retirement from professional football.”

But while Magnay is relishing a career in coaching, the 34-year-old admits it was difficult to acknowledge the decision to step away from playing.

“It wasn’t the way I wanted to finish my career, via an injury, so it was difficult to process and took a while to sink in, purely because it was taken out of my hands,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s something I was preparing for anyway, given my age and the level that this squad is now at. I had to be realistic in terms of what I was offering as a player.