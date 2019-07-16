Ex-Hartlepool United defender Carl Magnay completes Spennymoor Town switch

Carl Magnay has completed his switch to part-time football and joined Spennymoor Town following his departure from Hartlepool United.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 19:04
Hartlepool United's Carl Magnay celebrates after scoring their first goal during the FA Cup 1st round replay between Hartlepool United and Gillingham at Victoria Park.

Last month, The Mail reported that the former Pools captain would be joining the Moors in the National League North after failing to agree a new deal.

The 30-year-old confirmed in a statement that he would not be returning to the club last week, ending a four year spell.

