Ex-Hartlepool United defender Carl Magnay completes Spennymoor Town switch
Carl Magnay has completed his switch to part-time football and joined Spennymoor Town following his departure from Hartlepool United.
By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 19:04
Last month, The Mail reported that the former Pools captain would be joining the Moors in the National League North after failing to agree a new deal.
The 30-year-old confirmed in a statement that he would not be returning to the club last week, ending a four year spell.