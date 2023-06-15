Nelson – a club legend on the field for Hartlepool with over 300 appearances to his name across a six year spell including being part of the team who almost made it to the Championship – joined Scunthorpe early last season as part of the club’s backroom staff after leaving the Suit Direct Stadium.

Nelson had formed part of Graeme Lee’s staff who helped guide Pools to League Two safety in their first season back in the Football League, as well as taking caretaker charge for the final game of the season in Lee’s absence against Colchester United, before a change was made.

But during what was a turbulent season, Nelson would, again, take on an interim role, this time at Glanford Park, as the Iron would end up suffering back-to-back relegations by dropping into the National League North.

Nelson and his staff have made a positive start to recruitment this summer with several new faces already arriving in a bid to help Scunthorpe make an immediate return to National League level.

But the 43-year-old has made the decision to step away from Glanford Park due to personal reasons, along with an opportunity presented to the former defender closer to home.

“There are a couple of minor issues at home so I just wanted to get closer to home regularly, which I haven’t been able to do for a large part of my career,” Nelson explained.

"The opportunity came up and it ticks a lot of boxes.

Former Hartlepool United defender and assistant manager Michael Nelson has left his role with Scunthorpe United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“The job also came up just before I went in at Hartlepool, so I already knew about it.

"It’s not something I’ve gone looking for, it’s just happened to come up. The stage of things going on outside of football, at home, inside my family life, makes it much more suited.

“It’s a college-academy, which is quite high profile over what they’ve done over the last few years. It’s been a tough decision, but I’ve had a number of conversations with my wife over what was best for us, and this is the decision I’ve made.”

Michael Nelson made over 300 appearances for Hartlepool United as a player and formed part of the club's management team in 2021-22. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Nelson continued: “The chairman was great when I spoke to him.

"One of the first things he said was there would always be a job for me if I changed my mind, which was nice of him. The new role doesn’t start until July 1 but I wanted to tell the club as early as I could so Jimmy and Chris could go and get some support.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here. There were some dark days, but all of the staff I’ve worked with have been fantastic with me.

"It’s exciting times for the club. Every player that’s been brought in so far is of a high quality. If the club keeps recruiting the way they are, and knowing the way Jimmy and Chris work, I’m sure there are good times ahead.”

Nelson was given praise by Scunthorpe in a club statement following his departure.

"Michael has been a model professional throughout his entire time at the club and the door remains firmly open should he choose to return in the future.