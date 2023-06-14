The key dates for next season have been confirmed as John Askey looks to guide Hartlepool straight back to the Football League following their relegation.

And while EFL clubs will receive their 2023-24 fixtures next week, Hartlepool supporters will have a little longer to wait, with the National League set to release its fixtures on Wednesday, July 5 at 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askey’s side will line-up for their first game of the season on Saturday, August 5 – just four days on from the club’s final pre-season fixture against Championship neighbours Sunderland.

Key fixture dates for the new National League season have been revealed. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Hartlepool’s festive programme will see them compete on Saturday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 26, with New Year’s Day 2024 also scheduled to hold fixtures – although clubs do have an option to switch that fixture to Saturday, December 30 should it be agreed by both competing clubs.

The season will finish on Saturday, April 20 where Hartlepool will hope to have already secured their return to the Football League.

Should Askey’s side miss out on automatic promotion, however, the play-off eliminators will take place on Tuesday, April 23 and Wednesday, April 24, with the semi-finals taking place on Sunday, April 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools missed out on the opportunity to make a first appearance at Wembley Stadium when they last earned promotion from the National League, with the play-off final being moved to Bristol City’s Ashton Gate, but would, potentially, get the opportunity to do so next season with the National League play-off final to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Wembley.

The National League play-off final will be held at Wembley Stadium in 2024 (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

On top of a change in league, Hartlepool will also see some changes in competitions they will compete in next season with the League Cup and EFL Trophy no longer part of their schedule.

Pools will, however, compete in the FA Trophy – a competition won by FC Halifax Town last season with a narrow victory over Gateshead in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Askey’s side will continue to compete in the FA Cup but will enter the competition at the fourth round qualifying stage instead of the first round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad