Tumilty left the Suit Direct Stadium last month after mutually coming to terms on his deal - a move which was announced ahead of Hartlepool’s 3-1 defeat at Carlisle United.

Tumilty was former manager Paul Hartley’s second signing of the summer and would go on to make 25 appearances across all competitions scoring one goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was mutually agreed by both parties that it was going to be in Reghan’s benefit for him to further his career elsewhere,” said current manager Keith Curle.

Reghan Tumilty has found a new club following his Hartlepool United exit. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“Personally, I spoke to Reghan and thanked him for his efforts, his commitment and application while he’s been here. But we fully understand the lad wants to be playing.

“He’s given everything when he was given the opportunity but, rightfully, now sees the opportunity to further his career elsewhere and we wish him well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Tumilty has found that opportunity with the Scottish Championship side where he came off the bench for his debut in their 2-1 Challenge Cup win over Queen of the South recently.

Tumilty was one of six players to leave the Suit Direct Stadium in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, former Pools striker Danny Elliott has completed a permanent move to Scunthorpe United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott had been on loan in the National League with Gateshead before being recalled by parent club Boreham Wood ahead of a move to the Iron for an undisclosed fee.

“I’m happy to be here. I’ve got a job to do and that’s to help keep this side up,” he told Iron Player.

“I’ve met with the manager and he seems really confident in me and has belief in me. I’ve met a few of the boys already and I know a couple already too. There have been quite a few changes, so hopefully we can get the job done.