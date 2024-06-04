Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hartlepool United defender Reagan Ogle has signed for National League rivals Oldham.

The 25-year-old, who has been a long-term target for the Latics, has signed a two-year deal at Boundary Park following a successful spell with Scunthorpe.

The versatile defender, most comfortable at right-back but capable of playing anywhere across the back line or in midfield, left Pools to join Scunthorpe in July 2022 and was voted the Iron's player of the season despite their relegation from the National League.

Scunthorpe rejected Oldham's initial approach for Ogle following their relegation, keeping him at Glanford Park for a second season.

The Australian defender found his opportunities limited during a frustrating spell at Pools.

However, after the Lincolnshire just missed out on bouncing straight back to the fifth tier, finishing second in the National League North but losing the play-off final on penalties, the Australian turned down the Iron's offer of a new contract in order to link up with the Latics at last.

Ogle's opportunities were limited during his time at Pools. He became Dave Challinor's first summer signing following promotion back to League Two but was used sparingly and fell further down the pecking order under Paul Hartley, who relegated him to third choice, in 2022.

He left to join Scunthorpe after just 24 appearances, including a meagre eight league starts, in the North East.

Oldham finished 10th last season, two places and three points above Pools. It was a largely disappointing campaign for the Latics, their second since relegation from the Football League.

Manager David Unsworth was sacked in September following a seven-match winless run, to be replaced by Micky Mellon.

With Mellon, who has twice led sides to promotion from the fifth tier, one of the biggest budgets and largest fanbases in the league, the Latics will likely be hopeful of doing much better next term.

After the deal was completed, Ogle told Oldham's club website that he was delighted to get the chance to return to the National League.

"I'm very pleased to be here and to have signed for such a fantastic club," he said.

"I wanted a challenge with my next move, and I'm really looking forward to the chance to step up and test myself.

"I've played at this level before and the opportunity to be part of a competitive side in this division is something I'm really relishing."

Experienced manager Micky Mellon, meanwhile, said that Ogle's consistent performances at Scunthorpe convinced him to sign the defender.

He said: "We've been paying close attention to a number of right-backs but we feel Reagan ticks every box we require.

"Reagan has got a good pedigree, has had two good years at Scunthorpe and has shown he has got what it takes to play well consistently at this level.

"We want footballers who are going to come in and help us do well and that's certainly the case with Reagan.