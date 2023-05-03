Ex-Hartlepool United goalscoring midfielder takes up assistant role at newly promoted National League North club
Former Hartlepool United midfielder Tommy Miller has been appointed as the new assistant manager at South Shields.
Miller will link up with former Sunderland fan favourite Julio Arca who was named as Kevin Phillips’ successor.
Arca takes over from the former Sunderland striker after he guided the club to promotion into the National League North and will be flanked next season by Pools legend Miller.
Miller made over 170 appearances having led the club’s goalscoring charts in back-to-back seasons.
Miller’s impressive form for Hartlepool saw the club cash in a record £750,000 transfer fee when the midfielder completed a move to Ipswich Town in 2001.
The former Spennymoor Town boss has been seeking a return to football having been involved in an assistant role at Buxton last season.
And now Miller will join his former Black Cats team-mate Arca as the Mariners prepare for their first season in the second tier of non-league football.
Miller joins a growing number of ex-Hartlepool players at South Shields.