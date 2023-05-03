After their relegation was confirmed, despite a 3-1 win over Barrow recently, Hartlepool will be playing their football back in non-league next season.

Hartlepool have averaged 4,672 supporters at home this season and John Askey, who will remain in charge of the club, will be tasked with trying to bring the club back to the Football League where he will be hoping to lean on supporters once more at the Suit Direct Stadium throughout the campaign.

It took Hartlepool four seasons to return to the Football League after they were relegated in 2017, a journey which culminated in their historic play-off final success against Torquay United in 2021.

Supporters were unable to attend fixtures that season due to the COVID-19 pandemic with games played behind closed doors until reduced capacities were welcomed back into football stadiums towards the end of the season.

The club has confirmed its season ticket prices for next season as well as the introduction of a new ticketing system as they endeavour to move towards a more digitally focused ticketing experience.

Hartlepool have partnered with Future Ticketing ‘following a period of extensive research which will see an up to date, innovative and easy to use system for fans.’

Tickets will be available digitally or in hard form with the club encouraging fans to use the digital option including google and app wallet tickets where possible.

Hartlepool United have confirmed their season ticket prices for next season in the National League. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The club acknowledges the introduction of the new ticketing system will see a ‘slight delay’ in the launch of season tickets but prices have now been confirmed in accordance with ‘all clubs within the National League’ and have been reduced in line with the club’s ‘unfortunate and disappointing drop from the EFL.’

Early bird prices for adults are priced at £325 which will secure supporters their place in the Suit Direct Stadium for £14.13 per game with concessions priced at £250, under-18s priced at £95 and under-14s at £50.

Beyond the early bird prices, adult season tickets will cost £345, concessions at £265, under-18s at £105 and under-14s at £60.