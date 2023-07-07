Collins, a former Sunderland, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Sheffield United player, spent time on loan at the Suit Direct Stadium during the 2005-06 campaign.

The Scotsman made 25 appearances for Martin Scott’s side before returning to the Stadium of Light ahead of a permanent move to Molineux in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was at Bramall Lane where Collins enjoyed the most time with over 200 appearances for the Blades in a five year spell.

Ex-Hartlepool United loan defender has been appointed new head coach at Barnsley. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

The defender ended his playing career in America with Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship who he would go on to manage for a number of seasons leading the club to 98 wins across all competitions in his 175 matches in charge.

The 39-year-old has called time on his spell in Florida, however, after penning a two-year deal to become head coach at Oakwell following Michael Duff’s departure.

The Tykes missed out on promotion to the Championship after losing to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final which triggered Duff’s exit from the club this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Collins now moves in to join former Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip who also completed a move to South Yorkshire recently.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be stepping back into the EFL and even more so to be joining a club of this stature,” said Collins.

"Everything I do will be aimed at repaying the faith shown in me by the owners and Khaled, and of course giving the Barnsley faithful a team that they can be proud of.

“I am fortunate to be working with a squad that just achieved a play-off final but understand there is a lot of work to be done if we want to replicate that success and go a step further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t wait to get started and work on getting this club back to where it belongs.”

After granting his exit from the Tampa Bay Rowdies, owner Stuart Sternberg said: “We bid farewell to Neill Collins with a mixture of pride and sadness.