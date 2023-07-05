Killip ended his four year stay at the Suit Direct Stadium this summer after turning down the opportunity to remain with the club in the National League under John Askey.

Killip made 150 appearances for Hartlepool after joining in 2019 from Braintree.

The former Chelsea and Norwich City youngster established himself as Hartlepool’s No.1 upon their return to the Football League in 2021, including the first half of last season.

Ben Killip has completed a move to League One following his Hartlepool United exit. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

But with Pools struggling – and relegation back to the National League a real threat – Killip was dropped by then manager Keith Curle in favour of Leicester City loanee Jakub Stolarczyk.

The 27-year-old returned to the starting line-up to produce a man of the match display in the final day draw with Stockport County where he also saved a stoppage time penalty before his exit from the club was confirmed.

Killip was one of few Hartlepool players remaining from the squad who were last in the National League with Jamie Sterry also leaving the club this summer and Nicky Featherstone’s contract now expired.

But Killip has now completed a move to League One after putting pen to paper on a one year deal at Oakwell – with the option of an additional year next summer – where he will compete with Brad Collins and Jamie Searle for the No.1 spot.

“I’m delighted to be here. It’s a massive club,” said Killip.

"They had an amazing season last season and, unfortunately, fell short, but hopefully we can go one better this time.

“I had a couple of phone calls with Tom Fawdry [director of goalkeeping] and got on really well with him; he told me his ideas and beliefs, how he wanted to work, how the goalkeeping group works and what he sees for me for the season going forward, which all aligned with me.

“Hopefully I can come in here and play as many games as I possibly can.”

Killip was one of three goalkeepers to leave the Suit Direct Stadium this summer with Stolarczyk returning to the King Power Stadium and youngster Patrick Boyes completing a move to Fleetwood Town.