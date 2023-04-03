Hignett had two spells in permanent charge at the Suit Direct Stadium in 2016 and 2019 having been assistant to Colin Cooper prior to that, with the former Middlesbrough man having also been handed the director of football role under chairman Raj Singh at the Suit Direct Stadium in 2018.

And now Hignett has reignited his attachment with Hartlepool after accepting an invitation to become the honorary president of the club’s Supporters’ Trust, who hope they will ‘benefit from his footballing experience and knowledge, as a player, manager and director of football.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement released by the HUST on Hignett read: “We’re pleased to finally announce HUST’s new Honorary President, a man who needs no introduction to Pools fans, Craig Hignett.

Craig Hignett has accepted an invitation to become the honorary president of the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“We’re grateful to Craig for accepting our invitation and we will no doubt benefit from his footballing experience and knowledge, as a player, manager and director of football.

“It’s clear speaking with Craig that he has a huge affection for Pools.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia Newton, chair of HUST, also commented on Hignett’s commitment to the role, highlighting his understanding of fan engagement - something Hartlepool, as a club, were ranked worst in the Football League for recently, as a key factor in reaching out to him for the role.

The HUST has confirmed a new honorary president. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

She said: “We invited Craig Hignett to be our Honorary President after listening to various talks and interviews over the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Craig is someone with vast experience that we can tap into as a Trust and he has a real affection for Hartlepool as a town and club.

“Having met with him, he clearly understands the importance of fan engagement and the positive impact fans can have in supporting the owners.

“We look forward to working with him further over the next two years. We’re really grateful to Craig for giving his time and for his enthusiasm.”

Hignett says he was honoured to be asked to fulfil the role and has encouraged other supporters to join the Trust in order to create a ‘stronger voice’ for supporters with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was honoured to be asked by the Supporters’ Trust at Pools to be their honorary president. I hope I can use my experience, time in football and contacts to lend support where I can.

“It’s great that Pools fans are so passionate about the future of their club and I’ve seen the good work they do with community organisations.

“The Trust is ultimately there to represent fans, so the more members there are, the stronger the voice. I would urge all Pools fans to join up. The Trust have done well to build a fund that, in the right circumstances, will ultimately really benefit the club.

“I look forward to meeting again with HUST’s board and fans in the future but in the meantime get behind the team, as it’s vital that there is a big push by all to stay in the league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad