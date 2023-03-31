Hartlepool United show increase in intermediary fees and transactions according to latest FA release
The FA has released its table of intermediary fees and transactions for the year from February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023 with Hartlepool United’s expenditure showing an increase.
Each season the FA publishes the payments and transactions involving intermediaries registered in England in accordance with FIFA’s Regulations on Working with Intermediaries.
And the latest release shows Hartlepool have spent more than £36,000 on agent fees over the course of the last year compared to that spent from February 2021 to January 2022.
In the FA’s 2022 release, which included the club’s return to the Football League, Hartlepool were listed as spending £10,174 – the lowest figure in League Two as of February 2022.
The latest release from the FA, however, shows a significant increase with the club spending £46,508 across the last two transfer windows – an increase of £36,334.
Within the period of February 2, 2022 to January 31, 2023, Hartlepool have confirmed 31 new signings, with Leon Clarke’s arrival on a free transfer in February falling outside of the FA’s specified period.
Hartlepool's total was ranked 19th of the 24 League Two clubs, above that of Barrow, Colchester United, Crewe Alexandra, Gillingham and Newport County.
The information, presented during the specified period via the FA's clearing account, shows clubs in League Two spent a total of £1,671,168, up from £1,285,606 last year.
The transactions listed involving each intermediary between February 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023 do not necessarily relate directly to the total payment figure per club. These payments may have been in relation to transactions that started before February 1, 2022.