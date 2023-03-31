Each season the FA publishes the payments and transactions involving intermediaries registered in England in accordance with FIFA’s Regulations on Working with Intermediaries.

And the latest release shows Hartlepool have spent more than £36,000 on agent fees over the course of the last year compared to that spent from February 2021 to January 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the FA’s 2022 release, which included the club’s return to the Football League, Hartlepool were listed as spending £10,174 – the lowest figure in League Two as of February 2022.

The FA has published the 2022-23 registered intermediary fees and transactions including Hartlepool United. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

The latest release from the FA, however, shows a significant increase with the club spending £46,508 across the last two transfer windows – an increase of £36,334.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within the period of February 2, 2022 to January 31, 2023, Hartlepool have confirmed 31 new signings, with Leon Clarke’s arrival on a free transfer in February falling outside of the FA’s specified period.

Hartlepool's total was ranked 19th of the 24 League Two clubs, above that of Barrow, Colchester United, Crewe Alexandra, Gillingham and Newport County.

The information, presented during the specified period via the FA's clearing account, shows clubs in League Two spent a total of £1,671,168, up from £1,285,606 last year.