Holohan left Hartlepool little over a year ago to join Grimsby Town but continues to remain a fan favourite at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Holohan spent three years at the club and will be remembered for his role in getting the club back into the Football League back in 2021.

The Irishman has often spoken of his affiliation for Hartlepool, despite his move to Blundell Park, and that was a sentiment which continued with Pools now relegated back to the National League.

"Gutted to see @Official_HUFC go down after a lot of hard work to get back into the league,” wrote Holohan.

"To all you Poolies you’re what makes the club special and you’ll play a massive part in hopefully helping the club climb back into the league once again. Pools have come back from tough times before so no reason it can’t be done again.”

