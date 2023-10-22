Ex-Hartlepool United midfielder holds special praise for former club
Widdrington is someone who represents brighter times at Hartlepool during his two years with the club as a player under Chris Turner.
The former midfielder made over 60 appearances in blue and white and helped guide Pools to what was then Division Two in the Football League in 2003.
The former Southampton man went on to have spells at Macclesfield Town, Port Vale and Salisbury City after his Hartlepool exit.
Widdrington also has connections with current Hartlepool boss Askey after the pair worked together at Macclesfield and, while they were against one another in the dugout at the EBB Stadium, Widdrington was full of praise for both Askey and his former club after watching his side come from behind to snatch all three points.
“It’s pleasing when you win coming from behind. It shows they’ve got a bit of mettle,” Widdrington said of Aldershot’s win.
“I thought it was a really good game. Both teams tried to play the game in the right way.
“We were disappointed to go behind because I thought we had a really good foothold in the game in the first half but in fairness to the lad, he’s pulled out a hell of a goal. You’ve got to give him credit.
“But to show that response, it shows a bit of mettle and a really quick response from our first goal – that’s unusual against a good side, a good manager who knows what he’s doing and who has a real way of playing, so I’m really buoyed.”
Widdrington added on Hartlepool: “They’re a club who, in my opinion, should not be in this division, having represented them myself.
“I had a really good two years there, albeit a while ago now. It’s a club that still holds a little bit of fondness in my heart because it was a good part of my career.
“I know the fans there deserve a club to be proud of. They’re a good football club, a good football team and they’ve got a bloke in charge who knows this division and he knows what’s required to get out of it.”