Former Hartlepool United midfielder Mark Shelton is set to remain at National League champions Barnet after the club triggered an option to extend his contract.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been a remarkable season for Shelton, who scored 12 goals in 34 games, including five in his last three matches, as the Bees won the league title with an impressive 102 points.

The 28-year-old signed for Barnet in July following a challenging spell at Oldham, where he fell out of favour under Micky Mellon and struggled to win over the demanding Latics fanbase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelton has never looked back since joining the North West London club, reaching double figures for goals for the first time in his career and forming an impressive partnership in the Bees midfield with the metronomic Anthony Hartigan.

The former Pools midfielder, who made 110 appearances at Victoria Park, is set to remain at Barnet following an impressive first season in North West London, scoring 12 goals in 34 games as the Bees lifted the National League title. Picture by Mark Fletcher.

Barnet, who finished second in the National League last season before losing out in the play-offs, clinched the title following an engrossing battle with runners-up York. Dean Brennan's side looked to have at least one hand on the trophy after the Minstermen endured a mixed run of results between February and March, winning just three of eight matches during an ill-timed dip in form, only for the Bees to falter towards the end of the campaign. A run of three games without a win had given York hope of pipping them to the title but back-to-back victories saw Barnet crowned champions with a game to spare.

Shelton received a warm welcome on his return to the Prestige Group Stadium back in November. The hardworking midfielder was an integral part of the Pools side that won promotion to the Football League under Dave Challinor, making 39 appearances, forming part of the midfield 'wolf pack' alongside Nicky Featherstone and Gavan Holohan and scoring a penalty in the play-off final shootout win over Torquay. In total, he made 110 appearances for Pools before departing in January 2023 after falling out of favour under Graeme Lee, who tended to deploy him as a makeshift right-back.

Barnet are set to return to the Football League for the first time in seven years following one of the most challenging spells in the club's recent history. The Bees were relegated back into non-league in 2018 and almost dropped further down the pyramid, only avoiding another relegation after the 2020/21 National League North and South seasons were abandoned due to the Covid pandemic; at the time, the Bees were languishing in the relegation zone and would have dropped down another division. Barnet have had to contend with various other issues, not least dwindling attendances following the controversial move from historic Underhill to The Hive, located some distance from their former home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet outspoken Irishman Dean Brennan has taken the various challenges in his stride since his appointment in the summer of 2021. Renowned for his energetic and inimitable touchline manner, straight-talking approach, savvy recruitment and commitment to playing an attractive brand of possession-based football, Brennan has transformed the London club into a team on the up.

Hartlepool-born attacking-midfielder Harry Chapman was also a part of Barnet's title-winning side, scoring four goals in 22 appearances. The 27-year-old, who is perennially linked with a move to Pools thanks to his close ties to the town, suffered a serious injury in October that kept him out of action for four months and struggled to nail down a place in the side on his return. He was one of four players released by the Bees last week.