Former Hartlepool United attacker Olufela Olomola has been released by League Two side Bromley.

The 27-year-old spent two seasons at Hayes Lane, scoring 11 goals as the Ravens won promotion to the Football League for the first time in the 2023/24 campaign.

Olomola found opportunities harder to come by this season, finding the net twice in 22 outings, and is one of four players leaving the London club, who finished a creditable 11th place in their maiden campaign in League Two.

The forward signed for Pools in the summer of 2021, with the club having lost prolific pair Luke Armstrong and Rhys Oates following promotion back to the Football League under Dave Challinor.

The frontman, who scored once in 17 appearances for Pools, has become a free agent following his release by League Two side Bromley. Picture by Mark Fletcher.

Olomola led the line in his new side's first game back in League Two, a 1-0 win over Crawley, and almost put Pools in front inside the first couple of minutes. However, he struggled to make much of an impact, scoring once in an EFL Trophy draw with Carlisle but failing to find the target in the league.

He joined National League side Yeovil on loan in February 2022, scoring once in eight matches, before being released by Pools at the end of the season.

After leaving Bromley, Olomola took to X to reflect on his time at the club, where he scored 13 goals in 54 games.

"Grateful for the last two years at Bromley," he wrote.

"We created history and I made some real friendships.

"Excited for the next chapter - over and out."