Ex-Hartlepool United, Norwich City and Hibernian defender joins Scunthorpe United coaching staff
Michael Nelson has made a return football after agreeing to join National League side Scunthorpe United’s backroom staff.
Nelson, a Hartlepool United legend on the pitch, was part of the coaching staff at the Suit Direct Stadium last season when joining manager Graeme Lee as his assistant back in December.
Nelson took caretaker charge of Pools for the final day of the 2021/22 campaign following the dismissal of Lee after Pools retained their EFL status.
And Nelson, 42, has now returned to football as part of interim boss Tony Daws’ staff at Scunthorpe.
Most Popular
-
1
Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro ‘plotting’ late move for former Stoke City striker, Everton ‘revive’ interest in Watford star
-
2
Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro target ‘set to secure’ deal with La Liga side, Watford reject ‘last gasp’ offer from Everton
-
3
'Get the pizzas in' - Paul Hartley makes Hartlepool United transfer deadline day prediction
-
4
How 'much improved' Hartlepool United were rated in Harrogate Town win as ex-Norwich City man stars
-
5
Summer transfer window: When is the deadline for Sunderland, Hartlepool United and Middlesbrough to do business by?
Read More
Daws takes over from Keith Hill on a temporary basis after the Iron parted company with Hill with the club second bottom of the National League table.
Hill was appointed in November last year but could not prevent the club from being relegated from League Two, ending their 72-year stay in the Football League.
And following a poor start to the new season, the club made a decision on Hill earlier this week.
“Scunthorpe United can confirm it has parted company with first team manager Keith Hill and assistant manager Tony McMahon,” a statement read.
“We thank both for their efforts while with the club and wish them the best for the future.
“A further statement regarding the interim management of the team will be released in due course.”
And that interim management team includes former Pools, and Scunthorpe, defender Nelson.
The club said: “Tony [Daws] will be assisted by current goalkeeping coach Paul Musselwhite and former Iron defender Michael Nelson, who was most recently assistant manager at Hartlepool United.”