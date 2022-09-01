Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nelson, a Hartlepool United legend on the pitch, was part of the coaching staff at the Suit Direct Stadium last season when joining manager Graeme Lee as his assistant back in December.

Nelson took caretaker charge of Pools for the final day of the 2021/22 campaign following the dismissal of Lee after Pools retained their EFL status.

And Nelson, 42, has now returned to football as part of interim boss Tony Daws’ staff at Scunthorpe.

Ex-Hartlepool United defender and assistant manager has joined Scunthorpe United. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daws takes over from Keith Hill on a temporary basis after the Iron parted company with Hill with the club second bottom of the National League table.

Hill was appointed in November last year but could not prevent the club from being relegated from League Two, ending their 72-year stay in the Football League.

And following a poor start to the new season, the club made a decision on Hill earlier this week.

Michael Nelson took caretaker charge of Hartlepool United last season. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“Scunthorpe United can confirm it has parted company with first team manager Keith Hill and assistant manager Tony McMahon,” a statement read.

“We thank both for their efforts while with the club and wish them the best for the future.

“A further statement regarding the interim management of the team will be released in due course.”

And that interim management team includes former Pools, and Scunthorpe, defender Nelson.