Pools celebrated their first win of the season in midweek in the Papa Johns Trophy and manager Hartley is now keen to add to a positive week with some further reinforcements to his squad.

And, with the 11pm deadline approaching, here is everything Hartley had to say on Pools’ deadline day.

Is the top end of the pitch still the priority?

Our main priority is the top end of the pitch, but that’s the hardest part to try and get in.

We’ll be trying right to the last minute to get somebody in. But even when the window shuts you always get some players who are free agents that will fall into place for you.

Is it fair to say the club is always working in the background?

You work towards January also with players [coming in], but this is the priority today, to try and strengthen as much as we can.

When that shuts will I be happy with the squad? Yeah, but I would like to get a couple in. But it’s not definite.

Do results impact transfers?

We’ve not had the ideal start and I understand then players look at your league position and then ask ‘do they want to come to a team who have not started well’ and I get that. But we’re a team in transition. We’ve brought a lot of new players in and we want to try and give players a good opportunity also.

But I cannot just bring any old player in just to add to the group.

You’re always looking to add good players to the squad, that’s what we’ve tried to do.

We know when the window shuts so it doesn’t matter, it’s just trying to get the best possible squad available to us. If it shuts tonight and we’ve added to it, great. If it shuts tonight and we don’t add, then we’ve just got to get on with it. Sometimes one or two fall into place after the window shuts.

Are you happy with the window so far?

I’m happy. But I don’t think you’re ever happy as a manager until you get what you want and I still feel we’re short at the top end.

Are the bids you have made for loans or permanent deals?

It was a mixture of both but we’ve probably missed out on a couple of them for various reasons, so it’s back to the drawing board to see if we can get some in between now and 11pm tonight.

Have you had any bids for your players today?

There’s not been any bids. It’s not even been something I’ve thought about. I’ve just thought about how we can add to the squad and how we can make us better, but I’ve not had any enquiries for our players yet. That could change, but I don’t expect there to be any enquiries and I hope there’s not.

Have you had any offers for players [still here] over the summer?

No, not that I’m aware of. And that’s me being honest and upfront. We’ve not had anything.

Will you be happy by 11pm?