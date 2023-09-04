Armstrong is revered at the Suit Direct Stadium for his exploits during the club's promotion winning campaign of 2020-21 where he scored 15 times in 31 appearances when on loan from Salford City.

The striker was instrumental for Dave Challinor’s side in helping them back to the Football League before securing a move to Harrogate Town – where he continues to remain after a dramatic transfer deadline day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armstrong had been linked with a move away from North Yorkshire having made himself unavailable to play for the Sulphurites at the beginning of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hartlepool United striker Luke Armstrong saw a move from Harrogate Town to Wrexham blocked on transfer deadline day. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old had been linked with a switch to MK Dons before Wrexham, led by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Robert McElhenney, agreed a fee with Harrogate believed to be in the region of £500,000.

The Welsh club teased the signing ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline on Friday, September 1 but confirmation did not arrive with the EFL blocking the move due the required paperwork for the deal not being submitted in time.

Ahead of their League Two fixture with Tranmere Rovers at the weekend, a Wrexham statement read: “Wrexham AFC can confirm terms were agreed to sign Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong on transfer deadline day, with paperwork submitted for his signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, the required documentation and clearance requests could not be completed in time and his registration has been rejected.

"As a result, Luke remains a Harrogate Town player.

"The club would like to thank the player for choosing to join Wrexham earlier in the day and are disappointed that this cannot now happen (pending any appeal).”

Harrogate also shared a statement saying: “An EFL spokesperson has today confirmed the following: The registration of Luke Armstrong from Harrogate to Wrexham has been rejected on the basis of the paperwork not being submitted by the necessary deadline.

"As a result, Luke remains a Harrogate Town player.”