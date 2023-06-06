Leon Clarke was released by Hartlepool at the end of the season after just three months with the club following a free transfer in February but formed part of the Wolverhampton Wanderers squad in America.

The experienced striker made just three appearances for Pools before being moved out on loan to non-league side Rushall Olympic for the remainder of the season by John Askey.

Clarke was released following the club’s relegation to the National League before linking back up with a number of his former Wolves team-mates in the United States as part of a high-stakes seven-a-side tournament.

Leon Clarke was released by Hartlepool United at the end of the season. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

The Soccer Tournament [TST] has been organised by the same individuals who put together The Basketball Tournament [TBT] in 2014 and has been financially backed by former Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Clint Dempsey, as well as NBA star Chris Paul.

The TST is a 32-team, $1m, open application, winner-take-all tournament where teams from around the world compete in a ‘World Cup style’ format consisting of group stages and knockout rounds.

The event, which was held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC, included teams such as Borussia Dortmund, Wolves, West Ham United – led by another former Hartlepool striker in Marlon Harewood – and a Wrexham side sent by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney following their promotion back to the Football League.

Former Hartlepool United striker Marlon Harewood was involved in the TST event in North Carolina. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Clarke notched for a Wolves side who’ve made a combined total of more than 720 appearances for the club with the likes of Richard Stearman, Scott Golbourne and Bakary Sako all involved.

Harewood also got on the scoresheet for the Hammers in a 4-2 defeat to Far East United but both Wolves and West Ham would be eliminated from the group stages.