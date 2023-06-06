News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down

Hartlepool United's key recruitment areas and John Askey's stance on sporting director after transfer breakthrough

John Askey’s ambition of creating a solid foundation at Hartlepool United is off and running with the additions of Joel Dixon and Kieran Burton.
By Joe Ramage
Published 6th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 3 min read

Askey, working alongside sporting director Darren Kelly, had recently revealed how the club were in negotiations with a number of players out of contract and they were finally able to get some of those deals over the line in goalkeeper Dixon and defender Burton.

But with a goalkeeper and a defender the first to arrive, it is, perhaps, symbolic of Askey’s aspirations heading into the new National League season to make Hartlepool more robust as a team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pools had the worst defensive record in League Two in 2022-23, conceding 78 goals for a goal difference of -26 across their 46 league fixtures.

Most Popular

And while Askey has suggested recruitment throughout the spine of his team will be significant this summer, the Hartlepool boss has started his business with the basics in defence.

“The big positions are the goalkeeper, the centre-forward and the spine of the team,” said Askey.

"Beyond that, it’s then like putting a jigsaw together.

"I’ve had teams where we haven’t been able to go out and afford to buy a centre-forward, or bring in a centre-forward on decent money, then you have to do it through having a good team and creating chances and everybody chipping in.

Sporting director Darren Kelly (left) and manager John Askey (right) are fronting Hartlepool United's summer recruitment. MI News & SportSporting director Darren Kelly (left) and manager John Askey (right) are fronting Hartlepool United's summer recruitment. MI News & Sport
Sporting director Darren Kelly (left) and manager John Askey (right) are fronting Hartlepool United's summer recruitment. MI News & Sport
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There might not be that striker out there, so we have to find ways of scoring goals without having an out-and-out goalscorer.

"But I think the main thing, which we haven’t had, is getting a solid base and not conceding goals. Any successful team doesn’t concede many goals and that’s where you start.”

Read More
Joel Dixon: The inside track on Hartlepool United’s new signing following Bolton...

The arrivals of Dixon and Burton represent Askey and Kelly's first business working together since their appointment – Askey having been keen to highlight how important he feels Kelly will be this summer prior to the end of the season.

Former Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Joel Dixon became one of Hartlepool United's first summer signings under John Askey and Darren Kelly. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)Former Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Joel Dixon became one of Hartlepool United's first summer signings under John Askey and Darren Kelly. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
Former Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Joel Dixon became one of Hartlepool United's first summer signings under John Askey and Darren Kelly. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

And the Hartlepool boss believes it is a relationship which will continue beyond the summer and into the season ahead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We hadn’t worked together but I’ve known Darren for a while. He is a big help,” said Askey.

"I think at every football club now you need somebody in that position.

"At football clubs, as a manager, you’re expected to manage and then know every player who is out there and all the agents. And because of the amount of games, and the Saturday-Tuesday schedule, you can’t get to the amount of games you want to get to.

Darren Kelly was appointed sporting director at Hartlepool United alongside John Askey's appointment as manager in February. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Darren Kelly was appointed sporting director at Hartlepool United alongside John Askey's appointment as manager in February. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Darren Kelly was appointed sporting director at Hartlepool United alongside John Askey's appointment as manager in February. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"So having somebody there who can get to games and talk to agents [is a big help]. I still talk to agents but it takes a bit of pressure off.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Askey continued: "It’s also a case where if a manager goes you still have somebody there where it keeps the consistency within the football club, which I think is good for clubs if you get the right person in that job.

"As long as we’re working hard, and you can look at yourself in the mirror and know you’re doing your best, then hopefully, with the experience I’ve had in the league, it will stand me in good stead and will help the club.”

Get the latest Hartlepool United headlines with our free football newsletter! Follow the action from the Suit Direct Stadium and beyond as we bring the sport news to you. Visit our website here to sign up!

Related topics:Darren KellyNational LeagueLeague Two