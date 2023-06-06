But with a goalkeeper and a defender the first to arrive, it is, perhaps, symbolic of Askey’s aspirations heading into the new National League season to make Hartlepool more robust as a team.

Pools had the worst defensive record in League Two in 2022-23, conceding 78 goals for a goal difference of -26 across their 46 league fixtures.

And while Askey has suggested recruitment throughout the spine of his team will be significant this summer, the Hartlepool boss has started his business with the basics in defence.

“The big positions are the goalkeeper, the centre-forward and the spine of the team,” said Askey.

"Beyond that, it’s then like putting a jigsaw together.

"I’ve had teams where we haven’t been able to go out and afford to buy a centre-forward, or bring in a centre-forward on decent money, then you have to do it through having a good team and creating chances and everybody chipping in.

Sporting director Darren Kelly (left) and manager John Askey (right) are fronting Hartlepool United's summer recruitment. MI News & Sport

"There might not be that striker out there, so we have to find ways of scoring goals without having an out-and-out goalscorer.

"But I think the main thing, which we haven’t had, is getting a solid base and not conceding goals. Any successful team doesn’t concede many goals and that’s where you start.”

The arrivals of Dixon and Burton represent Askey and Kelly's first business working together since their appointment – Askey having been keen to highlight how important he feels Kelly will be this summer prior to the end of the season.

Former Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Joel Dixon became one of Hartlepool United's first summer signings under John Askey and Darren Kelly. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

And the Hartlepool boss believes it is a relationship which will continue beyond the summer and into the season ahead.

“We hadn’t worked together but I’ve known Darren for a while. He is a big help,” said Askey.

"I think at every football club now you need somebody in that position.

"At football clubs, as a manager, you’re expected to manage and then know every player who is out there and all the agents. And because of the amount of games, and the Saturday-Tuesday schedule, you can’t get to the amount of games you want to get to.

Darren Kelly was appointed sporting director at Hartlepool United alongside John Askey's appointment as manager in February. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"So having somebody there who can get to games and talk to agents [is a big help]. I still talk to agents but it takes a bit of pressure off.”

Askey continued: "It’s also a case where if a manager goes you still have somebody there where it keeps the consistency within the football club, which I think is good for clubs if you get the right person in that job.

"As long as we’re working hard, and you can look at yourself in the mirror and know you’re doing your best, then hopefully, with the experience I’ve had in the league, it will stand me in good stead and will help the club.”