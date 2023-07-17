Murray leaves after just one season at the Suit Direct Stadium following his move from Kilmarnock last summer.

Having helped guide Killie back to the Scottish Premiership during the 2021-22 campaign, the 29-year-old signed a two-year deal with Hartlepool under former manager Paul Hartley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray endured a difficult spell with Pools during the first half of last season before falling out of favour under Keith Curle.

Euan Murray has left Hartlepool United after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with the club. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

The Scotsman had been linked with a move away from the club in January with Dunfermline and Falkirk both reportedly interested in the defender.

Murray would, however, remain at the Suit Direct Stadium and would be brought back into the first team picture under John Askey ahead of the final 13 games of the season.

Murray showed signs of improvement upon his return and became a key player for Askey during the run-in before picking up a season ending injury in the defeat at Newport County – an injury which Askey believes played a part in Hartlepool being unable to fight off relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray was not involved in Askey's squad for the pre-season friendly win over Middlesbrough with the Pools boss revealing ‘we’re just waiting to hear what the situation is with Euan.’

And that situation now sees Murray leave the club having made 36 appearances in total.

"Euan has left by mutual consent for his own personal reasons,” said Askey.