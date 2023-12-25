Joe Mattock has returned to Harrogate Town from his Hartlepool United loan spell after picking up a hamstring injury in training which is set to see the defender ruled out beyond the expiry his deal with Pools.

Mattock has been with Hartlepool since October after swapping League Two for the National League having made just five appearances for the Sulphurites in the opening months of the campaign. The former Leicester City youth defender made his Pools debut in the defeat at Halifax Town and has been a regular for John Askey since, starting eight consecutive games prior to the draw with Wealdstone.

But after struggling with illness ahead of Hartlepool’s trip to London before Christmas, the defender then pulled up in training with a hamstring problem which is set to keep the 33-year-old out of action for a number of weeks.

Mattock joined Hartlepool on an initial one-month loan deal with a view to extend that – an option which Pools took up prior to their draw with Kidderminster last month. But with the defender now set to see the end of his second month with the club, this injury has led to Hartlepool allowing the player to return North Yorkshire.

“Joe is out for six weeks,” explained Askey. “He’d been ill, then he trained and pulled his hamstring. So he’s going to be out for six weeks, which is probably about nine games, so he’s gone back to Harrogate.

"We just do not seem to have any luck with centre-backs – whoever plays there they seem to get injured. I don’t think it's ever happened before in a team I've had.”

Askey has not ruled out a return for Mattock when he returns to full fitness. But while his exit brings an obvious gap in terms of defensive numbers for Askey, the Pools boss also suggested it is frustrating given his belief the 33-year-old was starting to prove his worth to the side.

“We’ll take a look at it [when he’s fit]. Things could change in that period," said Askey.