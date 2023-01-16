Dodds completed a permanent move to the Suit Direct Stadium last week having enjoyed a successful loan spell with Darlington in the National League North.

Dodds, who made his Middlesbrough debut in the League Cup defeat to Barnsley earlier this season, was thrown straight into the starting line-up by Curle albeit in an unfamiliar centre-back role.

The 21-year-old partnered Rollin Menayese before being rotated into a back three in the second half as Curle’s side slumped to a miserable defeat.

Daniel Dodds completed a permanent move to Hartlepool United from Middlesbrough. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club

But despite the result, Curle did highlight Dodds’ performance, particularly in the second half as a wide centre-back.

“I think Dan Dodds showed that he is going to be an asset to this football club,” said Curle.

“He was a little bit nervous at the beginning, which I understand, but he’s still learning and still developing.

“The versatility he’s got, he’s a natural right-back that wants to maraud forward - I think he did that from a wide centre-back position more comfortably in the second half and there’s definitely more to come from him.”

Dodds was also joined by Matt Dolan in making a debut, albeit Dolan has featured for the club before during two loan spells.

Dolan started in midfield alongside captain Nicky Featherstone before dropping back into a centre-back role in the second half.