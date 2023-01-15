For a game with such added significance, even at this stage of the season, Keith Curle's side were substandard throughout as a rejuvenated Gills side closed the gap to just two points with Hartlepool still a point from safety themselves.

From the get-go, Hartlepool were second best as the new signings at the Priestfield were allowed to dictate things and grow further into the game before Tom Nichols opened the scoring five minutes before the interval.

Nichols was able to flick home from an in-swinging Alex MacDonald free kick on the left to hand the home side a priceless advantage.

Hartlepool United suffered defeat at Gillingham. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

And it was an advantage they would not let slip as Dom Jefferies doubled their lead on the hour when finding the top corner from Nichols’ assist.

Despite Hartlepool having a goal ruled out from Josh Umerah, and the striker also hitting the post in the closing stages, Curle’s side deserved little from this game having been out-fought for much of the contest.

And here are some of the key takeaways from what could be a damaging defeat for Hartlepool.

Keith Curle’s Hartlepool United team selection raises questions

Keith Curle's Hartlepool United team selection was a topic of debate against Gillingham. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

There have been several times this season where Curle has almost been forced into certain selections, whether due to injury or a preference elsewhere - Reghan Tumilty being preferred as a left-back option, perhaps, an example of this.

However, there have been times where Curle’s selections have raised one or two questions - Umerah’s benching in just his second game in charge at Mansfield Town or even, recently, Mark Shelton being deployed at centre-back before then being ushered out to right-back just days later maybe a case and point.

Yet the set-up at the Priestfield is, arguably, the most contentious of his tenure so far when starting new signing Dan Dodds, a right-back by trade, at centre-back.

It’s hard to disagree with the Curle’s decision to start with a back four. Given Gillingham’s struggles in front of goal it seemed appropriate to be more aggressive with a somewhat more attack-minded system.

Ben Killip of Hartlepool United during the League Two match between Gillingham and Hartlepool United at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

And while David Ferguson has been used as a centre-back option frequently this season, when the teamsheet landed it appeared he would be in that role again, with Dodds at right-back and Tumilty at left-back. But that wasn’t to be the case.

Instead, it was Tumilty at right-back with Dodds alongside Rollin Menayese at centre-back and Ferguson at left-back.

“If you have a look at our bench, we didn’t have another defender on the bench,” Curle told The Mail when asked to explain his approach to the game.

“Doddsy is a natural defender, he likes defending. Rollin is a centre-back, Fergie is a natural left-back, Reghan is a natural right-back. So we’ve only got one player playing slightly out of position.”

But after a disappointing opening 45 minutes, going in a goal down, Curle made a double change at the break with Shelton and Jake Hastie replacing the ineffective Jack Hamilton and Tumilty.

Curle told The Mail: “We were set-up that way because I thought we could win first contacts but we didn’t win enough balls, we didn’t win enough first contacts.

“So if we don’t win a lot of first contacts, and then lose second contacts, we need to find another way. The other way was dropping Matty Dolan back and moving the ball quicker to try and play into the lads and try and get Hastie on the ball higher up and try and get Fergie on the ball higher up.

“I think Fergie showed his quality with the cross that he put in. It was good movement by Josh. If that hits the post and goes in for 2-1 it’s a different story - the team and the stadium go nervous.

“Even at 1-0 down when the deflected shot off Mark Shelton is going in. That can change games.

“But even though we had a goal disallowed and hit the post I think there’s more to come.”

Hartlepool United’s six substitutes

It has been a familiar sight this season where Hartlepool have been unable to field a full quota of substitutes in their match day squad.

A week ago in the FA Cup, Curle named four academy players as part of a nine-man bench. Here, there were no academy players involved as Pools went to the Priestfield a man down.

Callum Cooke missed the trip through injury while Euan Murray was absent for personal reasons as Curle had no other defensive options available to him.

It led to Curle moving Dolan back into a back-three at half-time alongside Menayese and Dodds but it again shows how much work needs to be done before the close of the window.

Although Hartlepool will be able to welcome Peter Hartley and Edon Pruti into the squad for the visit of Rochdale, the defensive options continue to be limited.

Hartlepool United’s worrying lack of fight against Gillingham

It’s often said there are ways to lose a game of football and for most, Hartlepool’s surrender at the Priestfield will be an example of how not to do it.

The atmosphere before the game felt a little different to your routine league fixture. Both sets of supporters, and both sets of players for that matter, were aware of the importance of this fixture.

For Gillingham, this felt like a fresh start to their season. But for Hartlepool, this felt like a big opportunity to halt any momentum for Gillingham and put some distance between themselves and the bottom of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Often in games like that, it’s about who wants it more. Who is first to first and second balls. Who is more aggressive in the tackle. Led by their new signings, it was Gillingham who trumped Hartlepool in all of those categories.

And it is that, as well as the result, which will cause the most alarm for supporters.

Hartlepool United’s goalkeeping conundrum

Although Ben Killip has enjoyed some good moments this season, the Pools No.1 does appear to be struggling for form currently having conceded another two goals here at the Priestfield.

Killip was beaten by Nichols’ deft touch for the opener before Jefferies was able to find the top corner in the second half.

But although the goals were not necessarily mistakes from Killip, he was erratic at times in his distribution once again and was fortunate not to gift Jefferies an earlier goal when parrying Nichols’ cross straight into his path in the middle of the area, only for Jefferies to miscue.

A lack of consistency in front of him when it comes to who starts in defence, and where, for Hartlepool, undoubtedly, will not help Killip, but Curle’s pursuit of an additional goalkeeper this month is warranted - even if to give Killip the competition we have seen him thrive under before, with Curle revealing to The Mail the club missed out on Alex Cairns, who recently joined Salford City.

“Yeah there was a possibility [with Alex],” said Curle.

“I spoke to Alex last week and wished him well in his move and hope his move went well.

“He’s a good character, a good goalkeeper and would have been good competition for Ben as well.”