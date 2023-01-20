Missilou joined Hartlepool ahead of their 3-1 defeat at Barrow in November, a game in which the midfielder made his debut and scored in, in one of just five appearances.

Missilou arrived with Hartlepool struggling in midfield owing to a number of injuries having worked under manager Keith Curle previously at Northampton Town.

The 30-year-old started successive games before dropping to the bench recently - his final appearance for the club coming as a substitute in the New Year’s Day draw with Harrogate Town.

Christopher Missilou has left Hartlepool United following a short-term deal with the club. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

A statement from the club read on Missilou’s exit: “We'd like to thank Chris for his commitment and efforts during his time here and we wish him all the best going forward.”

Missilou becomes the fourth player to leave Hartlepool this month after Ellis Taylor and Clarke Oduor saw their loan deals cut short and full-back Brody Paterson completed a loan switch to Cove Rangers.