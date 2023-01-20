Johnson is highly sought-after property this month after his loan spell with Walsall came to an end where he scored an impressive 15 goals in 30 appearances for the Saddlers.

Johnson’s form has fired Walsall into play-off contention this season before his return to parent club Mansfield this month, another team also involved in the play-off picture.

Stags boss Nigel Clough revealed recently Johnson was the subject of significant interest in League Two, with Hartlepool one of those clubs, while Walsall remain keen to bring the striker back to the Bescot Stadium.

Hartlepool United are interested in Mansfield Town striker Danny Johnson. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“There have been quite a few enquiries, five or six. We’ve had a couple of bids,” Clough said when discussing Johnson’s situation.

“I think one of the bids was accepted but Danny didn’t want to go to that particular club.

“We’re under no pressure to sell.

“The only problem we have in the next few weeks is the three-club rule - if he plays for us, or just appears on the pitch, then he can only play for us or Walsall for the rest of the season so that rules out anybody coming in and buying him in the last week or so.”

Keith Curle admits he has held discussions over a potential move for Mansfield Town striker Danny Johnson. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Curle has revealed to The Mail he has held discussions over a potential deal for Johnson this month but has been put on hold for the time being.

Curle said: “I spoke to Nigel five weeks ago about Danny and spoke to his agent, but the clear and concise message was that, if he didn’t go back to Walsall, he was going to stay where he was.

“He’s had a couple of offers to go down south but doesn’t want to go down south. We’ve asked the question: would we be considered? The answer back was ‘not at this particular time.’

“But things can change later on in the window. But it shows again we’re asking the right questions about the right people.”

Johnson is in a situation whereby if he features for Clough’s side between now and the close of the window then Mansfield and Walsall are the only two clubs he can represent for the rest of the season.

And Curle admits he will keep an eye on whether the 29-year-old former Hartlepool youth player will be involved for Clough’s side as the transfer window heads into its latter stages.

“Yeah we’ll monitor it,” said Curle.

“We’re shopping in the right areas. Sometimes you have to kiss a lot of frogs until you get that princess, don’t you?”

He added: “If he wants to come back home and see his family and relocate to an area he’s familiar with [we’re available]. But we’re very respectful with the lines of dialogue we've had.

“We’ve spoken to the agent, we’ve spoken to the player, and the message was ‘not at the minute’ and we’re respectful of that.

“We don’t badger players or force players. We don’t put pressure on players if it’s not for them at this particular time.