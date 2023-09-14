News you can trust since 1877
Ex-Queens Park Rangers striker in contention for Woking return to face Hartlepool United

Woking boss Darren Sarll has hinted his side could welcome a new signing ahead of their trip to Hartlepool United this weekend with key striker Reece Grego-Cox also in contention to return.
By Joe Ramage
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read
Woking head to the Suit Direct Stadium looking to extend their unbeaten run to five National League games and add further misery to John Askey’s side following their 5-2 defeat at Oxford City.

Pools are one of just two teams who possess a 100 per cent home record in the division, alongside Barnet, and will be keen to bounce back from that defeat.

But Askey’s side may face a difficult test with the Cards set to welcome back striker Grego-Cox who has missed the last five games.

Former Queens Park Rangers and Crawley Town striker Reece Grego-Cox could return for Woking against Hartlepool United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Former Queens Park Rangers and Crawley Town striker Reece Grego-Cox could return for Woking against Hartlepool United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
The former Queens Park Rangers youngster scored three times in the first three games of the season – looking to build on the nine goals in 17 appearances he scored for the club last season.

Grego-Cox could partner former Hartlepool striker Padraig Amond – who scored 15 goals in 53 appearances for Pools during a year with the club from 2016.

But Pools could also have to deal with a potential new recruit with Sarll hinting at a possibility of adding to his squad prior to the trip to the North East.

"We have to understand we’re not this giant of a football club bulldozing our way through the league,” Sarll said following the 1-1 draw with Solihull Moors.

"We have to work at things very, very intelligently and recruit at the right times and at times there’s more learning to be done than actual output. I think the opportunity to recruit ahead of Saturday is high, and strong.”

He added: “Reece will hopefully be ready for Saturday which is good news. It’ll be a big plus because he’s a terrific player.

“At times when you’re playing against teams in any division you’re reliant sometimes on the best players not being available and catching them at the right times.”

The Cards – who were beaten in the play-off eliminator last season – are also likely to have former Peterborough United and Bradford City midfielder Jermaine Anderson and ex-Port Vale man Emmanuel Oyeleke available after the duo continued to add minutes to their returns against Solihull.

