Tumilty starred for Pools in what would, ultimately, prove to be another disappointing night against Crewe Alexandra as they saw three points once again snatched from them in the closing stages of a game.

Daniel Agyei’s 86th minute equaliser was another sucker-punch to Pools who were still perhaps reeling from the 94th minute goal conceded at Colchester United.

But Tumilty, who is enjoying a run in the team in place of the injured Jamie Sterry, admits the only way to lift the mood at the Suit Direct Stadium is by winning games.

Hartlepool United's Reghan Tumilty during the League Two match between Hartlepool United and Crewe Alexandra. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I think the lift comes from winning games and we’re just not doing that at the moment,” conceded Tumilty.

“Once that first win comes it's like a cliche, everything is better and it just covers up everyone’s bad mood and puts everyone in a good mood.

“So if we get that first win, I'm sure we can kick on, especially with the support we get here.

Reghan Tumilty grabbed an assist for Hartlepool United in their draw with Colchester United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“We’ve just got to look over this game and take the positives out of this game and what we did well - the chances we created.”

Tumilty has been in the thick of the action since returning to the side, assisting Wes McDonald’s opening goal at Colchester and putting in a tireless effort against the Railwaymen.

But the defender was dismissive over the notion of the squad’s mentality in being able to see out games.

“The last 15 minutes we probably just got deeper and deeper and start inviting pressure and then the lapse in concentration and they’re in for one chance,” admitted Tumilty.

“That naturally happens doesn’t it in a game? Especially when you’re 1-0 up just holding on for the win.

“But we had chances to see the game off and hopefully in the coming games we can rectify it and take those chances.

“We shouldn’t lose confidence over that. We were positive in our play.”

And Tumilty is already focused on another long trip south this weekend when Pools face Sutton United.

“It’s a chance to bounce back quite quickly,” he said.