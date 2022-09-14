Singh used his weekly column to respond to certain criticisms aimed his way in recent weeks following a disappointing start to the season - as well as a frustrating end to the transfer window.

Singh has overseen 17 new arrivals at the Suit Direct Stadium this summer under the stewardship of new manager Paul Hartley, but as yet things have yet to click into place with Pools sitting second bottom of the table, without a league win.

Much has been said about Singh’s suggestion at the unveiling of Hartley that there would be a budget available to the new manager which should be enough to see Pools within contention of the play-off places this season, but, so far, that is yet to materialise.

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh has hit back at his critics over the club's summer budget and transfer recruitment. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think the plan always was to push for at least the play-offs this year,” Singh said during the unveiling of Hartley as manager back in June.

“I think when Paul and Gordon came on board it was decided to increase [the budget] a little bit further to give us a good chance, but it’s about how you use the budget. That’s so important to me.

“Anybody can have a big budget but it’s how you use that budget and how you use that money to bring that quality player in.

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh suggested the target for new manager Paul Hartley was to compete for a play-off place. Picture by FRANK REID

Singh added: “You’re not going to get a figure out of me but I think we’re all comfortable with the money that’s there and, if it’s spent wisely, we should be there or thereabouts in the play-offs.

“You need to give the manager the tools to do the job and I think we’re doing that.”

But, owing to Pools' poor start to the season, it has led to some question marks with regards to both those play-off targets and the budget available to Hartley this summer.

And Singh has now hit back at any of his critics by revealing why certain transfers did not go through for Pools, as well as suggesting that if any potential suitor to buy the club is willing to come forward with a respectable offer, he would consider stepping aside.

It has been a difficult start to life at Hartlepool United for manager Paul Hartley. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I’d like to put the record straight with some facts on the club’s recent transfer activity and the playing budget,” Singh wrote in his programme notes.

“We have had a lot of criticism regarding recruitment because of where we are in the league. The facts are that there are a lot of factors involved when you are trying to bring a player to the club. Such as the location that often goes against us and our league position at the moment hasn’t helped.

“For example, we were really close to signing a couple of quality players who are tried and tested at this level. One being a prolific goal scorer and the other an attacking midfielder.

“Terms were agreed upon with both the players.

“One decided to move to Rochdale because he didn’t want to move away from home. The other is living in Liverpool with a young family and he didn’t want to move to the North East, so we missed out on both of them in the last few days of the transfer window.

“What the critics have got to remember is that as much as each and every one of us is frustrated at the moment, it certainly hasn’t been because of a lack of effort and money.

“As always in football, when results are not going for you, a certain element of the fan base needs a scapegoat, whether that is a certain player, a manager or the chairman.

“Some football experts have suggested there needs to be a change at the top. To those people, I would suggest getting in touch and putting an acceptable offer forward and if it was for the best for this football club then I will step aside.”

Singh’s arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium over four years ago helped save the club from going out of business following their relegation from the Football League.

Since then, Singh has overseen the club make its return from non-league following a dramatic play-off final triumph over Torquay United, before last season the club retained its EFL status.

And as Pools look to build on their season of survival, with Singh outlining a possible play-off tilt as the target, the chairman continued by suggesting he remains at a loss with supporters when trying to strike a balance between harbouring ambitions and maintaining a sustainable business model at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“It is very easy to criticise everything about the club when things aren’t going for you on the pitch,” said Singh.

“I have noticed a lot has been made of my comments that we have a budget to compete for the play-offs. Again, the facts are that we have complied with the EFL FFP rules and we have pushed the boat out as far as we can whilst staying within the guidelines in relation to our income.

“As for the budget being a play-off budget, well we can all argue about that until the cows come home.

“The record books show that there are clubs that have got an automatic promotion on budgets smaller than ours, while clubs like Salford have been in this league for four years while having by far the biggest budget in this league.