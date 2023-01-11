Hartley reached a mutual agreement to end a two-plus-year spell with the Indian club in December ahead of a proposed return to the Suit Direct Stadium, a deal which was completed earlier this week.

But the 34-year-old, who first appeared for Hartlepool back in 2009 after completing a move from Sunderland, will not be involved for the club’s pivotal League Two fixture with Gillingham as he completes a suspension carried over from his time in South Asia.

“He’s got to get international clearance first of all and then I think he’s got one game left of his ban,” Hartlepool boss Keith Curle revealed.

Peter Hartley is back at the Suit Direct Stadium with Hartlepool United. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club.

“He served two games while he was in India so he’s got one game left to serve and I think that gets served once we get the international clearance through.”

Although that means Hartley will not be involved at the Priestfield, as Pools look to put some distance between themselves and the bottom side, Curle is pleased to have been able to bring in some much-needed experience to his side - along with Matt Dolan who joined from Newport County and is in line for what will be his third Hartlepool debut against the Gills having had two spells on loan with the club earlier in his career.

“He brings experience,” Curle said of Hartley.

Peter hartley will have to wait to begin his second spell at Hartlepool United. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“He’s a character. He brings knowledge and experience of playing in the division, and higher divisions, and world experience because of his travel to India.

“He’s got an empathy with the supporters, he’s got a passion for this football club. He’s got an excellent approach to his profession and that will be rubbing off and infecting other players around him that there’s a way of doing things and conducting yourself on a daily basis that gives you an opportunity to perform.”

And Curle added that he believes the likes of Hartley will make his job easier on a day to day basis as he continues to improve the identity at the club.

“I’m trying to create an environment whereby it self-manages,” said Curle.

“I’m not saying that once I get all those players in place that I can go, but there’s certain aspects of my job in creating that environment where you need soldiers in there doing the work for you.

“I’m not going to be a timekeeper sitting at the front gate clocking people in and clocking people out or making sure you’re in the gym at the right time. That’s what players are good at, creating that unity.

“If I’ve got to be the band leader every single day it takes my focus away from the other structure of my job in coaching and managing the football team.

