Keith Curle has already made strides in the opening days of the January transfer window with the doors at the Suit Direct Stadium swinging open for one or two new faces, as well as a couple exiting the club.

But there can be no understating the significance of the next couple of weeks, both on and off the field, when it comes to the immediate future of Hartlepool.

Ever since Curle’s arrival towards the end of September, it has felt as though we have been clinging to the notion of ‘if we can get to January.’ Curle, himself, stressed similar at the beginning of December following the 5-0 humbling at the hands of Stockport County: We need to get to January.

Keith Curle is hoping for a successful January on and off the field for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

But January is a complicated month. And the holy grail significance with which most at Hartlepool have put on January, it is vital they do not fall short.

On the field, having now been eliminated from the FA Cup, Pools have four league fixtures this month. Two of those are against, at the time of writing, teams in the bottom three in the league, with another against the side sitting in 20th place - the fourth being a very tricky trip to high-flying Carlisle United.

But it is those other three in which Hartlepool will concern themselves more. Their record in the reverse fixtures against those sides is decent, with five points taken from a possible nine.

However, having failed to see a lead over the line against Harrogate Town on New Year’s Day, the onus will be on Curle’s side to pick up a bigger haul of points.

Hartlepool United have made it to January and now they must make it count. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

In Gillingham, Hartlepool are facing a side who have scored just seven times in the league this season ahead of their trip to the Priestfield - with both Rochdale and Colchester United to visit the Suit Direct Stadium meaning Pools will have home advantage.

As was referenced in December ahead of the trip to Crawley Town, and the subsequent fixtures on the horizon, this is potentially make or break for Hartlepool.

Of their record in seven fixtures against teams in the bottom eight, Hartlepool have taken 10 points and lost just once. That is a run which must continue.

But just as significant as these upcoming games, the next couple of weeks behind the scenes in getting a number of deals over the line is also crucial.

We have already seen Curle bring in some experienced players and that will be the trend this month. This is about the short-term for Hartlepool.

But, as we saw in the defeat to Stoke City, Curle’s options within his squad are limited with the need to include four academy players on the bench in the FA Cup.

Pools need players to pad out the squad but, imperatively, they need players to come in and make an instant impact within the first team.

Should either of these on or off-field concepts fall short between now and the end of January, Hartlepool’s Football League status will be under serious jeopardy.

