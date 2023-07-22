News you can trust since 1877
Ex-Sunderland striker in contention to feature for Hartlepool United in Blyth Spartans friendly

Jordan Cook could be in line to make his first Hartlepool United appearance in over 18-months as John Askey’s side face Blyth Spartans.
By Joe Ramage
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Hartlepool visit Croft Park this afternoon for their second pre-season fixture ahead of the new National League campaign.

Pools have enjoyed a four day training camp in Scotland which followed a strong opening to their pre-season schedule with victory over Middlesbrough at the Suit Direct Stadium last week.

And one player who could feature against the National League North side is Cook who has been involved with the squad this pre-season as the striker continues to build up his fitness from a lengthy lay-off.

Jordan Cook has been out of action for over 18-months. Picture by FRANK REIDJordan Cook has been out of action for over 18-months. Picture by FRANK REID
Jordan Cook has been out of action for over 18-months. Picture by FRANK REID
Cook was brought off in the goalless draw with Oldham Athletic on New Year’s Day 2022 and has remained out of action since.

Despite being out of contract, the 33-year-old returned to the club to carry out his rehabilitation process last season and has been welcomed back this summer as part of Askey’s pre-season squad.

And the Pools boss has hinted Cook could feature against Blyth after missing out against Middlesbrough.

"Jordan has come in and we know he’s a good lad,” said Askey.

"He’s obviously had the disappointment of being injured for over a year but he’s looking good. It was just a case of not risking him [against Middlesbrough] with him being out for so long and then just picking up a little bit of a niggle.

"But I’m sure the next game he’ll be available to play and show us what he can do.”

