Askey had been keen to take his squad north of the border where he could hold multiple training sessions a day whilst helping to integrate new signings and enhance the team bonding amongst the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hartlepool return to the North East where they will face a double-header on the road against non-league opposition in Blyth before Tuesday’s trip to Northern League outfit Redcar Athletic.

Hartlepool United take on Blyth Spartans as their preparations for the new National League season step up. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

And having impressed alongside new strike partner Chris Wreh against Middlesbrough, Hartlepool goalscorer Emmanuel Dieseruvwe is hoping both he and Wreh can continue building their partnership in front of goal.

"He’s a good lad, Chris,” said Dieseruvwe.

"We’ve formed a decent partnership already in training, we’re getting to know each others’ game. He likes to stretch the play, I like to come to feet and it worked really well the other night, so hopefully we can do it a few more times this season.”

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored his first Hartlepool United goal in the pre-season win over Middlesbrough. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Dieseruvwe could well be the one tasked with firing Hartlepool to a successful season in 2023-24 and the striker, with the support of the Pools fans, is backing himself to enjoy another solid season in the National League having scored 13 times for FC Halifax last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a striker you’ve got to have targets, you’ve got to try and meet them,” said Dieseruvwe.

"But first and foremost as a striker you go into every game and you want to score. So I go into every game confident that I’m going to score and give my best for the team in front of the fans.

“I’m really excited [to get going]. I did a little bit of research on the fans and saw how lively they were, and even the other night in a pre-season friendly they were bouncing and really rolled us on.