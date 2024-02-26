Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lucas Covolan followed up his bullet header by saving twice in the resulting penalty-shoot out before Pools eventually sealed a return to the Football League.

Now Covolan has spoken about his equaliser in the 1-1 draw and subsequent mental health battles ahead of his return to the limelight on Monday night when current club Maidstone United seek to reach the sixth round of the FA Cup by defeating Coventry City.

The Brazilian goalkeeper, now 32, was among the non-league side’s heroes during their shock fourth-round victory at Championship promotion chasers Ipswich Town.

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan celebrates scoring Torquay United's equaliser during the Vanarama National League play-off final match between Hartlepool United in 2021.

Recalling his goal against Pools, he said: “The feeling of scoring a goal is totally different from just saving it.

“Such a high moment of my career. I don’t know if it brought me into the mental issues I had as well, but I will remember that day for ever.

“It was a corner, they cleared it, it went for a throw-in, I thought they were going to put it back in the box again, so I stayed up.

“It was great header in the end. I remember looking and the ball was going in the net in slow motion. I didn’t know how to celebrate.”

An ill-fated spell at Port Vale followed where Covolan experienced his mental health problems.

So when the goalkeeper sank to his knees following his extraordinary display in National League South Maidstone’s stunning 2-1 win at Ipswich, the emotions came flooding out.

“It was a thousand moments in the past two years,” he added.

“When I went to the league with Port Vale, my mindset was not right.

“Suffering with my mental health, being depressed. I was thinking of the people who helped me through it.

“When I went down on my knees and just cried, it was remembering all the down moments. It was reward for myself, a very special moment.”

Covolan, missing his family back in Brazil, became a withdrawn figure until he sought help from the PFA and received therapy.

“It was a long time, right now I wish I had come forward before and not waited that long,” he said.

“I like to speak about this now, try to encourage people to come forward.”

Covolan and his Maidstone team-mates made history by becoming the first team outside of the top five divisions to reach the FA Cup fifth round since Blyth Spartans in 1978.

They travel to another Championship side, Coventry, on Monday night bidding for a scarcely believable place in the quarter-finals.