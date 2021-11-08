Second round matches will be played on the weekend of December 4 with specific dates and kick-off times dependent on the live television broadcast selections.

The draw took place live on ITV4 following Salford City’s 1-0 win at Dagenham & Redbridge.

After drawing 2-2 with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, Pools will have to beat the League One side in a replay at Adams Park on Tuesday in order to progress.

The Emirates FA Cup Trophy (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The winners of the replay will receive £22,629 in prize money and have the opportunity to win a further £34,000 with victory in the second round.

Following Saturday’s draw, Hartlepool interim manager Antony Sweeney told The Mail: “We need to be in the hat, that’s the minimum expectation but we’re disappointed having took the lead twice and we felt like we did enough to win the game.

"Sometimes you’ve got to look and go we’ve come up against a League One side who are flying high and we’re in the Championship last season, yes they made a few changes but they’re a team who have put a lot of teams under pressure.

"The fact that we were so competitive and are disappointed not to have won is a positive.”

Curtis Thompson of Wycombe Wanderers and Matty Daly of Hartlepool United in action during the FA Cup match between Hartlepool United and Wycombe Wanderers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 6th November 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Second round draw in full…

Yeovil Town v MK Dons or Stevenage

Oxford United/Bristol Rovers v Sutton United

Burton Albion v Port Vale

Buxton v Morecambe

Lincoln City v Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers

AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham or Cheltenham Town

Colchester United v Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors

Leyton Orient v Tranmere Rovers

Northampton Town or Cambridge United v Bradford City or Exeter City

Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town

Walsall v Swindon Town

Rotherham United v Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County

Gateshead or Altrincham v Charlton Athletic

Boreham Wood v St Albans City

Kidderminster Harriers v FC Halifax Town

Carlisle United v Shrewsbury Town

Salford City v Chesterfield

Rochdale or Notts County v Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle

Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic v Barrow

Portsmouth v Harrogate Town

