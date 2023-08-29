We may only be six games into the 2023-24 campaign but the National League has already seen two clubs make moves to change their manager following indifferent starts to the season.

Eastleigh made the decision to part company with manager Lee Bradbury following the defeat to Southend United as the Spitfires became the first club to change manager in the National League this season – Richard Hill and Jason Bristow handed the role on an interim basis until the club completes its search for a new manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastleigh are currently 15th in the National League table after winning their first game of the season following Bradbury’s exit, but have been tipped by many to compete for a play-off push this season.

Former Middlesbrough defender Tony McMahon will take interim charge of York City. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Spitfires were soon followed by York who confirmed the exit of Michael Morton after the defeat to Rochdale.

York, like Eastleigh, have been tipped to enjoy a positive campaign but they currently find themselves winless in the first six games of the season, kept off the bottom of the table by virtue of Southend’s 10-point deduction.

A York club statement read: “The club has reluctantly taken the decision to relieve Mikey Morton of his duties.

“We wish Mikey every success in his future career and he will always be welcome back at the LNER community stadium. The club see Mikey as an asset and have offered him a role internally so await his decision.”