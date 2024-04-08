1 . Widdrington returns to Pools

Tommy Widdrington, who won promotion with Pools as a player in 2003, was back in the North East as manager of Aldershot. Supporters will remember the midfielder's no-nonsense, combative approach - and it seems like little has changed, as the 52-year-old was absent from the dugout because he was serving a touchline ban. Widdrington was hugely popular during his time with Pools, and has had success down south too, steering Aldershot into play-off contention despite a limited budget. Photo: Harriet Lander