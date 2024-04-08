It was a game full of fascinating storylines, here are five moments you might have missed:
1. Widdrington returns to Pools
Tommy Widdrington, who won promotion with Pools as a player in 2003, was back in the North East as manager of Aldershot. Supporters will remember the midfielder's no-nonsense, combative approach - and it seems like little has changed, as the 52-year-old was absent from the dugout because he was serving a touchline ban. Widdrington was hugely popular during his time with Pools, and has had success down south too, steering Aldershot into play-off contention despite a limited budget. Photo: Harriet Lander
2. Like father, like son
Tommy wasn't the only Widdrington in town at the weekend. Theo, the manager's son, was playing in midfield for the Shots. Much like his dad, the combative central-midfielder is no stranger to a strong challenge or two. There's plenty of talent in the Widdrington family; Theo's brother, Tommy's eldest son, is a professional ballroom dancer who stars on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Mani D is the South East Poolies player of the year
Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored his 21st league goal of the season on Saturday, was presented with his award after being chosen as the South East Poolies' player of the year. He picked up the trophy from Terry Sengelow before kick-off at the weekend. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Aldershot's Tour of Duty
Almost 350 Aldershot fans made the long trip from Hampshire as part of their annual Tour of Duty. Now 15 years old, the tradition encourages Shots fans to travel in numbers and is not too dissimilar to the Poolie custom of wearing match fancy dress to the final away day of the campaign. The name Tour of Duty is a nod to the town's heritage as the home of the British Army. Photo: Mark Fletcher