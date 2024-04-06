Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips hopeful of keeping hold of Mani Dieseruvwe after striker scores 21st league goal of the season against Aldershot Town
The talismanic 29-year-old has enjoyed the most prolific season of his career after signing from Halifax, becoming just the fourth Pools player in 50 years to reach the 20-goal mark.
The former Salford frontman, who was rewarded for his career-best campaign with a call-up to the England C squad last month, is unlikely to be short of suitors this summer but has another year on his contract and admitted he's already planning for another season with Pools.
And Phillips, himself a striker or Premier League pedigree, is starting to prepare for next season with his star goalscorer in mind.
"Of course," he said.
"Any team that's got any ambitions of challenging for promotion needs a striker like Mani.
"He's pivotal to this football club and he's proven that this season.
"We are not a million miles away but we do need a bit of an overhaul.
"If we do that, with the core we've got here and the goals the Mani gives us, I expect this club to be challenging next year."