The former Salford frontman, who was rewarded for his career-best campaign with a call-up to the England C squad last month, is unlikely to be short of suitors this summer but has another year on his contract and admitted he's already planning for another season with Pools.

And Phillips, himself a striker or Premier League pedigree, is starting to prepare for next season with his star goalscorer in mind.

Dieseruvwe scored his 21st league goal of the season in Saturday's 2-0 win over Aldershot.

"Of course," he said.

"Any team that's got any ambitions of challenging for promotion needs a striker like Mani.

"He's pivotal to this football club and he's proven that this season.

"We are not a million miles away but we do need a bit of an overhaul.