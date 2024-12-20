Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forgotten midfielder Kieran Wallace has returned to first team training ahead of Hartlepool United’s festive fixtures.

Wallace last played for Pools in February’s 2-1 defeat by Solihull Moors and joined National League rivals Tamworth on loan in October after recovering from thigh surgery in the summer.

Speaking about the defensive midfielder’s temporary departure earlier this season, caretaker boss Lennie Lawrence hinted that Wallace “probably” did not have a future at The Prestige Group Stadium.

But the club have now confirmed that he “rejoined in first-team training” ahead of Saturday’s home match with Yeovil Town.

Midfielder Kieran Wallace has returned to Hartlepool United following his loan spell at Tamworth.

Pools said in a statement: “Hartlepool United can confirm Kieran Wallace has returned to The Prestige Group Stadium upon the expiration of his loan deal with Tamworth.

“The midfielder made seven appearances while on loan at the Lambs, including their Emirates FA Cup upset against Huddersfield Town.

“Wallace has now returned to the club and has rejoined in first-team training.”

Wallace, who turns 30 in January, returns to Pools just weeks before arguably the biggest game in Tamworth’s history when they face Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, January 12.

Playing 21 times for Pools after arriving in the summer of 2023 from Mansfield Town, the Midlander was praised by Lawrence during the current caretaker manager’s first spell in temporary charge early in 2024.

But he fell down the pecking order following the pre-season arrivals of Nathan Sheron, Greg Sloggett and Jack Hunter and suffered an injury setback in September.

