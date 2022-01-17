Fondop arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium in September after leaving League One side Burton Albion in the summer and made 13 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 28-year-old marked his final appearance for the club coming off the bench in the FA Cup third round success over Blackpool.

Pools boss Graeme Lee addressed the situation to The Mail recently suggesting Fondop’s contract was due to expire with the striker having only signed a short term deal, similar to goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell who has yet to agree to new terms being offered by the club.

“I think the only one [on a short term deal] is Mike Fondop,” Lee told The Mail.

“His contract is coming up. I’ve had discussions with Mike this week so Mike knows what the situation is and we’ll all find out soon.”

And following the arrival of Southport striker Marcus Carver, who made his Pools debut in the defeat at Bristol Rovers at the weekend, Fondop’s opportunities in the starting XI appeared to be limited even further with the striker now set to leave the Suit Direct Stadium.

Fondop enjoyed a fairly successful spell with Chesterfield in 2020 but failed to find the back of the net for Pools during his time with the club and was largely limited to featuring as a substitute.

Fodop has had spells at Guiseley, Halifax, Wrexham, Maidenhead and Chesterfield before getting his shot in the Football League with the Brewers last year and now leaves the Football League following his Pools exit.

