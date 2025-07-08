The versatile attacker, who scored 13 goals in 64 games for Pools, has signed for League Two newcomers Oldham after leaving Tranmere last month. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Former Hartlepool United attacker Josh Hawkes has signed for League Two new boys Oldham Athletic.

The 26-year-old joins the Latics, who won promotion back to the Football League last month after beating Southend in a thrilling play-off final, having left Tranmere. Hawkes scored 27 goals in 153 games at Prenton Park, signing an initial loan deal in the summer of 2021 before making the move permanent in January 2022. The versatile attacker was a popular figure in Birkenhead, although he fell out of favour under experienced manager Nigel Adkins last season.

Hawkes came through the ranks at Pools and was given his chance in 2017 after impressing manager Dave Jones while still a scholar. He made his senior debut in a thumping win over Crewe in February 2017 before signing his first professional contract the following month. He spent time out on loan at Marske United and Dunston and would go on to establish himself in the Pools side, scoring 13 goals in 64 appearances before signing for Sunderland.

Hawkes joins a Latics side who look to be on the up following a challenging few years. Oldham were relegated to the National League for the first time in 2022, becoming the first ever former Premier League club to drop into non-league. After a couple of frustrating seasons, the Greater Manchester side secured promotion last term after finishing the campaign in fifth before winning the play-offs, coming from behind to beat Southend in a pulsating final at Wembley.

Although Oldham will have to cope without impressive midfielder Vimal Yoganathan, who caught the eye against Pools last term but has since returned to parent club Barnsley, manager Micky Mellon has been busy in the summer transfer market and has signed a number of experienced players, including the likes of Cheltenham's Tom Pett, Walsall's Donervon Daniels and Gateshead's Luke Hannant.

After putting pen to paper on his deal, Hawkes told Oldham's official website that the atmosphere at Boundary Park and the club's big ambitions helped convince him to sign for the Greater Manchester outfit.

"I'm really excited to be here," he said.

"Boundary Park has a great atmosphere and a real ambition to climb the leagues which was a huge factor in me signing.

"I want to bring energy, creativity and goals from out wide and help the team push up the table and match the ambitions the coaching staff have."

Manager Micky Mellon, meanwhile, hailed Hawkes as a player with "goal threat, creativity and someone who knows the level well".

Elsewhere, former Pools frontman Mike Fondop committed his future to Oldham after signing a new two-year contract last week.

The 31-year-old endured a difficult spell at Victoria Park, failing to find the net in 13 appearances, but has established himself as a firm fan favourite at Boundary Park, scoring 41 goals in 121 matches, including an impressive 18 in 50 last term.