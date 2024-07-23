Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Hartlepool United forward Mikael Ndjoli has signed for Gibraltar National League outfit Lions Gibraltar.

The 26-year-old endured a torrid time in the North East after signing in the summer of 2022, making just 11 appearances, including three league starts, and not featuring at all in his second season.

The attacker signed for Pools during the ill-fated summer of 2022 following a brief stint in the US with Virginia Beach FC, where he scored four goals in five games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He arrived at Pools having had a career-best season with National League side Aldershot during his last spell in England, scoring six goals in 23 league games.

Ndjoli leaves Pools having scored two goals in 11 appearances.

However, he struggled to ever make much of an impact at Victoria Park despite scoring a brace against Harrogate in the Football League Trophy in just his second game for the club.

Those two goals would turn out to be the only ones Ndjoli would ever score for Pools and he found himself left out in the cold following relegation from League Two and was not even given a squad number upon Pools' return to the National League.

After a period in the doldrums during which he struggled to make an impression on loan at Blyth Spartans, Ndjoli, who has spent time at the likes of Bournemouth, Kilmarnock and Barrow in the past, was shipped out to National League North outfit Spennymoor, linking up with former Pools boss Graeme Lee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was released without ceremony when his contract ended this summer and has now agreed to try his luck in Gibraltar, having played much of his best football abroad.